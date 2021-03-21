Vaccination Session for March 22-28, 2021

The Ministry of Health and Wellness wishes to advise the public that effective 10:00 am on Monday, March 22, persons 75 years and older, who wish to be vaccinated must make an appointment before visiting a vaccination site.

Appointments can be made by visiting www.moh.gov.jm; calling 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683), visiting or calling the nearest health department or health centre or speaking to your private doctor.

Persons are asked to take a Government-issued ID or a letter from a Justice of the Peace to the vaccination centre.

Additionally, vaccination will continue for other priority groups.

The Ministry thanks the public for their cooperation.