Grange Pays Tribute to Peter Moodie

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has issued the following statement at the passing of Peter Moodie.

Minister’s Statement

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of former race car champion driver and mechanic, Peter Moodie, Snr.

Peter in no uncertain way, has earned himself a place in the top drawer of motor sports in Jamaica.

His superb skills as a race car driver were matched only by his phenomenal knowledge of the workings of motor vehicles. In fact, he was one of the pioneers and for the last four decades, the leading figure in circuit and go-cart racing.

In addition, Peter was a top notch instructor, ensuring that the knowledge was passed on to the succeeding drivers in the sport.

With the passing of Peter Moodie, Snr, Jamaica has lost one who was totally dedicated to the development of his sport and his country.

My heart goes out to his family, his friends, and all those involved in motor sports in general.

May his soul rest in peace.”