Vaccination Drive In St. Elizabeth Saturday

St. Elizabeth Health Services will be administering vaccines to members of the public at health centres throughout the parish on Saturday (September 11).

Chief Public Health Inspector, Everod Lewis, said that the vaccination drive is part of ongoing efforts to increase the take-up of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine among residents.

He is encouraging persons to visit the Black River, Santa Cruz, Junction, Maggoty, Balaclava and Newell health centres from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to be inoculated.

Mr. Lewis was addressing the monthly meeting of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation on Thursday (September 9).

He indicated that up to Wednesday (September 8), the total number of COVID-19 cases for the parish was 3,203. In addition, 2,579 persons have recovered and were discharged from hospitals, while the number of confirmed deaths is 108.

“There are some other deaths that are under investigation just to make sure that it is actually COVID-19-related. So, we are still doing some investigation through the Ministry of Health and Wellness,” Mr. Lewis said.