Unvaccinated Experiencing Severe illnesses from COVID – 19 -PM

With data indicating that more than 95 per cent of persons hospitalised for the coronavirus (COVID-19) are unvaccinated, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is reiterating his call for Jamaicans to get the jab to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“Persons who experience serious, chronic, moderate to severe illness, those are the persons that are unvaccinated,” he pointed out, while addressing reporters during a stop at the New Day All-age and Infant School vaccination site on Wednesday (September 9).

Noting that herd immunity can only be achieved by having a large segment of the population vaccinated, the Prime Minister said that vaccination may lessen the possibility of the emergence of new strains of the virus.

“The only way to [eradicate] the virus is if everyone gets vaccinated or if a significant per cent gets vaccinated, then the virus will not have a population in which it can grow… . That is what we are pushing to do – to get that large percentage of the population vaccinated,” he noted.

“Vaccination is in your own personal interest to do. It can save your life and it can prevent you from getting hospitalised. It is in the national interest for you to do it. It can allow us to return to normalcy much more quickly,” he stressed.

The Prime Minister’s stop at the New Day All-age and Infant School vaccination site was part of a vaccine mobilisation and public education campaign within North East St. Andrew and Central Kingston.

He also visited the vaccination site at the Holy Family Infant and Primary School in downtown Kingston.