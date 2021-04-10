Vaccination Blitz In Westmoreland this Weekend

Medical Officer of Health for Westmoreland, Dr. Marcia Graham, has informed that there will be a vaccination blitz in the parish this weekend.

She was addressing the monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation in Savanna-la-Mar on April 8.

“For the blitz, we are encouraging you to make your appointment online or you can call the 888-ONE LOVE number. These appointments now include persons who are 60 years and older. We will be opening the Savanna-la-Mar, Negril, Darliston and Whitehouse Health Centres on Saturday (April 10) to accommodate some persons. If you are over 60, if you are a member of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, correctional facilities, the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) [or a] teacher, you will be accommodated come this weekend,” she said.

Dr. Graham also noted that a blitz will be held on April 11 at the Sean Lavery Faith Hall in Savanna-la-Mar.

She encouraged young persons to help older persons in their communities to register for their vaccinations online.

Dr. Graham also called on councillors and Members of Parliament to register residents for vaccinations as well as to assist persons in getting to the vaccination sites.

She noted that the goal of the islandwide vaccination blitz is to immunise 1,000 persons per parish.

Meanwhile, Dr. Graham is encouraging residents of nursing facilities to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

She noted that while the staff at the nursing homes are taking the vaccines, residents have not been as receptive, adding that some residents want to take the vaccine, but are being dissuaded by relatives.

Dr. Graham pointed out that the Westmoreland Public Health Department has administered more than 1,500 vaccinations in the parish as of April 8.