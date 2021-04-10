1,000 Targeted To Receive Vaccine At Montego Bay Convention Centre Saturday

Medical Officer of Health for St. James, Dr. Tanique Bailey-Small, says that 1,000 people are being targeted to receive the coronavirus (COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination blitz to be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre on Saturday, April 10.

She said that the exercise will take place between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and all systems are in place for a successful event.

Those now qualified to be inoculated are people aged 60 years and over, staff members from the Department of Correctional Services, Jamaica Fire Brigade, Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency, Jamaica Customs, tourism workers, teachers and other employees of educational institutions.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the St. James Municipal Corporation on Thursday (April 8), Dr. Bailey-Small said that local government representatives have been working with the St. James Health Department to mobilise citizens, in particular the elderly, to come out to be inoculated.

“I know the Ministry of Local Government [and Rural Development], particularly our councillors, will be significantly helping to [get] persons to the site, and I know many councillors would have already been in the process of helping our elderly population to register online for appointments,” she noted.

Dr. Bailey-Small reminded individuals from the targeted groups who wish to receive the jab to call the National Vaccination Hotline at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683) or to register online through the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ website at www.moh.gov.jm to schedule an appointment.

Persons are being reminded to arrive at the vaccination location 15 minutes before their appointment as well as to bring a government-issued identification or a letter from a Justice of the Peace (JP) to verify their age.

Dr. Bailey Small informed that the Health Department will also receive security and logistical support from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and a private security company.

In the meantime, Dr. Bailey-Small said that the vaccine will be offered at five other sites in the parish between Friday (April 9) and Tuesday (April 13).

These are the Type 5 Health Centre from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; the Catherine Hall Health Centre from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Sandals Inn from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 pm; and the Mount Carey Health Centre from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Health teams will also be administering the vaccine in Adelphi on Monday, April 12 at the John’s Hall Primary School on Tuesday, April 13.

“We understand that it is a large parish and not everybody will be able to go to, for example, the Type 5 clinic or Catherine Hall, so we are trying now to make sure that we spread out so more persons are able to access the vaccination,” the Medical Officer of Health said.