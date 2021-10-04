Vaccinated Persons Helping Return to Normal Life – PM

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says persons who have taken the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are helping the country to return to normal life and is urging them to become ambassadors for the programme.

Speaking to persons gathered at the Port Maria Anglican Church in St. Mary, recently, to receive their vaccines, Mr. Holness commended them for making the decision to protect themselves and others against the virus.

“You have decided to come out and get vaccinated; you are heroes and I want you to become the ambassadors. When you go back to your community, find the persons who say they are not taking it, the people who are saying, ‘I am waiting’, and encourage them to come and take the vaccines,” he said.

“Show them that you have taken the vaccines and have not been affected by [it],” Mr. Holness urged, noting that he has “taken the vaccine a couple months now, and I am fit and fine. Thank God for that”.

“For those who don’t care, spend a little time with them, and explain to them that it is in their interest, as well, to take the vaccines, and, hopefully, they will change their minds,” he said further.

The Prime Minister said that a higher take-up of the vaccines will facilitate face-to-face resumption of classes and foster full reopening of the country.

He also reminded persons that several jurisdictions are requiring proof of vaccination before allowing visitors to enter their countries.