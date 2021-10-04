Service Excellence Measures to Be Highlighted At Two-Day Conference

New measures to improve customer service at key government agencies will be highlighted at a virtual Service Excellence Conference on October 5 and 6.

The two-day event, which is free to the public, is part of activities to mark National Customer Service Week from October 3 to 8.

On day-two of the conference, representatives of the entities will share best practices being implemented to improve customer experience.

The entities include the National Health Fund (NHF), National Housing Trust (NHT), Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), National Land Agency (NLA), Ministry of Finance and the Public Service and Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ).

Speaking at a virtual National Customer Service Week Church Service on Sunday (October 3) at the Webster Memorial United Church, St. Andrew, Director General, Public Sector Transformation and Modernisation Division (PSTMD) of the Office of the Cabinet, Veniece Pottinger-Scott, said that the division is committed to service excellence by facilitating ease of doing business.

She noted that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has changed the way work is done and has “presented new opportunities for customer service improvement and the implementation of best solutions within the public sector”.

“The Office of the Cabinet recognises the significance of service excellence as a critical element of public-sector transformation and modernisation,” she added.

In her remarks, Chairman of the Jamaica Customer Service Association (JaCSA), Dr. Nsombi Jaja, said that the conference will share strategies to help organisations and individuals deliver service excellence in every sphere of life.

She is encouraging members of the public and government employees to attend, noting that the goal is to have 5,000 participants.

Noting that service excellence is a “game changer”, Dr Jaja said that the JaCSA has been helping to raise the bar in customer service through, among other things, its internationally recognised customer survey certification programme and the Private Sector Service Excellence Award.