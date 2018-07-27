UWI Open Campus Accepting Applications

Registrar at the University of the West Indies Open Campus (UWIOC), Karen Ford Warner, addressing a recent JIS Think Tank. + - Photo: Adrian Walker Registrar at the University of the West Indies Open Campus (UWIOC), Karen Ford Warner, addressing a recent JIS Think Tank. Story Highlights The University of the West Indies Open Campus (UWIOC) is accepting applications for its online and face-to-face short courses, which are offered in more than 50 locations in 16 countries across the Caribbean.

Deadline for submissions for the online courses is July 31, and August 18 for the on-site short courses.

Addressing a recent JIS Think Tank, Registrar at UWIOC, Karen Ford Warner, said the institution, which is the outreach arm of the University of the West Indies (UWI), has been providing access to education to thousands of persons from Jamaica and the wider region. Some 5,000 to 6,000 persons study online annually with UWIOC and 15,000 study face-to-face.



The University of the West Indies Open Campus (UWIOC) is accepting applications for its online and face-to-face short courses, which are offered in more than 50 locations in 16 countries across the Caribbean.

Deadline for submissions for the online courses is July 31, and August 18 for the on-site short courses.

Addressing a recent JIS Think Tank, Registrar at UWIOC, Karen Ford Warner, said the institution, which is the outreach arm of the University of the West Indies (UWI), has been providing access to education to thousands of persons from Jamaica and the wider region. Some 5,000 to 6,000 persons study online annually with UWIOC and 15,000 study face-to-face.

There are more than 50 online degree programmes that persons can access from wherever they are in the English-speaking Caribbean, while face-to-face programmes are offered at 11 locations in Jamaica and several other countries throughout the region.

These include Fundamentals in Business Education, Accounting Information System, Advanced Procurement Management, Business Writing, Care of the Elderly, Early-Childhood Education, Creative Writing, Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management, Introduction to Digital Marketing, Managing Conflict in the Workplace, among others.

In keeping with its motto, ‘Online, on-site, on demand,’ UWIOC provides a flexible learning environment that caters to students from the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) up to the doctoral level, full-time or part-time, on-campus or online.

“We also afford the students the opportunity to decide how they want to pursue their courses. They can pay per credit, take two courses for the year or up to five,” Mrs. Ford Warner told JIS News.

“We allow students to really organise their lives and manage their finances to fit their pockets,” she added.

For the new academic year, UWIOC will introduce video conferencing at some of its face-to-face sites. The pilot will be done at the Jamaica Eastern Campus on Camp Road, St. Andrew.

Head of the campus, Leven Griffiths, told JIS News that the video link will enable course delivery in real time in cases where there is no resource persons to teach a particular class.

Other UWIOC sites in Jamaica are located in Mona, St. Andrew; Mandeville, Manchester; Morant Bay, St. Thomas; Port Antonio, Portland; Ocho Rios and Brown’s Town in St. Ann; Savana-la-Mar, Westmoreland; Junction, St. Elizabeth; and Montego Bay, St. James.

For further information, persons may visit the institution’s website at www.open.uwi.edu.