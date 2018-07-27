Jamaica and CARICOM Open to Greater Partnerships – PM Holness

The Most Hon. Andrew Holness Prime Minister of Jamaica at the 10th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. + - Photo: OPM Photo The Most Hon. Andrew Holness Prime Minister of Jamaica at the 10th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. Story Highlights Prime Minister Andrew Holness has pointed to four critical challenges that should be addressed on multiple fronts by global leaders.

During his historic address to world leaders at the 10th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, today (Friday July 27), Prime Minister Holness said leaders should enhance productivity, engage in trade, address climate change and ensure social protection, inclusion and empowerment of people.

The Prime Minister said focussing on those four areas will “further the cause of sustainable and inclusive economic development and to translate support into action and prosperity” for all.



“In Jamaica we are using our limited resources more efficiently to increase production and improve quality of goods and services across sectors. We are seeking to improve the capacity of small farmers to expand agricultural production higher up the value chain particularly through agro-processing. We are also seeking to provide support to MSMEs to ensure they can participate in the formal economy through access to credit and institutional support,” said Prime Minister Holness.

Prime Minister Holness reiterated the need for engagement in trade noting that it is essential for growth in small economies.

“For all of us, moving towards a sustainable future requires a determination to build resilience in the way we plan our cities, design transportation and communication infrastructure; and develop key industries across the globe. We join and reiterate the BRICS call for all countries to fully implement the Paris Agreement and for developed countries to provide financial technological and capacity building support to developing countries in this regard,” said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Holness said leaders have a responsibility to protect and empower the most vulnerable to prevent and reduce the risks of poverty by guaranteeing the provision of basic income security and essential social services.

He encouraged the leaders to develop programmes to empower women and address the large and vulnerable youth populations.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness said Jamaica and CARICOM are ready to work with the global community in support of global unification and economic prosperity.

In this regard, Prime Minister Holness said this should be done through enhanced bilateral and multilateral partnerships.

The Prime Minister encouraged leaders at the BRICS Summit to make haste in transitioning their economies to drive innovation for sustainable development.

Prime Minister Holness wraps up his working visit to South Africa this afternoon.