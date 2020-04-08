UWI Medical Students Manning COVID-19 Call Centre

Story Highlights Eighty final-year medical students from the University of the West Indies (UWI) have joined the response team at the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ coronavirus (COVID-19) call centre.

Speaking at a digital press conference from the Ministry’s New Kingston location on Tuesday (April 7), portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said he is pleased with the support from the university in the country’s fight against the virus.

“Today, we wish to formally welcome some 80 medical students, who are now manning the call centre, to the joint effort to beat COVID-19 in Jamaica. Their addition to the team means that we are in a position to better respond to the needs of Jamaicans who will call in, and have been calling in.

“Sometimes, because of the numbers of calls each day, each hour, we do get a little backlog, and I’m really pleased that the medical school of the University of the West Indies is now partnering with us to do this,” he said.

The Minister also thanked the students, who have volunteered their time.

During the press conference, Principal of UWI, Professor Dale Webber, and Campus Registrar, Dr. Donovan Stanberry, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Minister to reflect the partnership.

The call centre numbers are 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683), 888-754-7792, 876-542-5998, 876-542-6007, 876-542-6006, 876-542-5998.