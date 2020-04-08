Gov’t Partners With Private Providers To Treat Hypertensive And Diabetic Patients

Story Highlights Operators of private medical practices are being invited to partner with the Ministry of Health and Wellness for the treatment of patients with chronic hypertension and diabetes who would normally use the public health system.

Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, announced the public-private partnership during a digital press conference at the Ministry’s New Kingston location on Tuesday (April 7), which included the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with President of the Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ), Dr. Andrew Manning, to concretise the arrangement.

“The expression of interest is now launched and those private practitioners who are interested should visit the Ministry's website to indicate their interest to determine what the criteria are,” Dr. Tufton said.

Under the arrangement, persons suffering from diabetes and chronic hypertension who have been identified as controlled patients will be outsourced to private practitioners, who will manage their care and treatment.

The objective is to reduce the pressure on the public health system as it responds to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The goal is to reduce the number of persons who have to come into our clinics, thus helping to alleviate the demand on the public health system as we manage the existing challenge, and, importantly, as we prepare for a possible surge in cases, once we have community spread, which we anticipate,” Dr. Tufton said.

The Minister emphasised that it will take an “all-of-society approach” to successfully control and overcome the global pandemic.

“I think in all the discussions we have had, we have made it very clear that no one agency, no one individual, no one set of citizens, not Government or Opposition alone, can solve this public health challenge that we face. And, indeed, if you look across the world, it is the same message that is coming from governments, from public health entities and from society as a whole,” he noted.

Dr. Tufton said the Ministry has been working with a number of key stakeholders outside of Government to collaborate on providing public education and information as well as to manage the containment and treatment of those who have been affected by the virus.

He said that additional information on the public-private partnership will be provided in an advertisement that will be placed in the newspapers shortly.