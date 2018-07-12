UWI Dept. of Government Hosts Conference July 25 to 27

Senior Lecturer and Head of the Department of Government at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, Dr. Lloyd Waller. + - Photo: Contributed Senior Lecturer and Head of the Department of Government at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, Dr. Lloyd Waller. Story Highlights The Department of Government at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus, will host its annual conference from July 25 to 27, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

Under the theme ‘Governance for Tomorrow: Innovation, Politics, Policy and Sustainable Development’, the conference will seek to reinvigorate the dialogue within Caribbean society towards a new consensus around innovation and its involvement in the governance of critical strategic pillars for sustainability.

Topics to be covered over the three days include ‘Governance, Innovation and the Politics of Transformation’, ‘Strengthening Participation for Development’, ‘Innovations in Transparency and Accountability’, and ‘Innovation and Youth: Issues of Opportunity and Exclusion’.



The Department of Government at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus, will host its annual conference from July 25 to 27, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

Under the theme ‘Governance for Tomorrow: Innovation, Politics, Policy and Sustainable Development’, the conference will seek to reinvigorate the dialogue within Caribbean society towards a new consensus around innovation and its involvement in the governance of critical strategic pillars for sustainability.

Topics to be covered over the three days include ‘Governance, Innovation and the Politics of Transformation’, ‘Strengthening Participation for Development’, ‘Innovations in Transparency and Accountability’, and ‘Innovation and Youth: Issues of Opportunity and Exclusion’.

Presenters at the conference include United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Deputy Resident Representative, Dr. Elsie Laurence-Chounoune; Head of the Caribbean Climate Innovation Centre (CCIC), Carlington Burrell; President of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Diane Edwards; and Executive Director of the Scientific Research Council (SRC), Dr. Clifford Riley.

Senior Lecturer and Head of the Department of Government at the UWI, Mona, Dr. Lloyd Weller, told JIS News that this year’s conference promises to be very substantive with a focus on the future of governance and government in Jamaica and globally.

“The aim of the conference is for persons to have an understanding of the different activities that are happening in the various government agencies, share information and build capacity among the different stakeholders who have to interact with government,” he said.

It is expected that Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, will be the keynote speaker at the opening of the conference.

Registration and other information can be found on the conference website: www.dgovmona.org.