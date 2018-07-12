$1.69 Billion for Major Infrastructure Works





Several major infrastructure development contracts valued at $1.69 billion have been approved by Cabinet, says Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid.

Addressing a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House on July 11, the Minister said of the sum, $887.3 million was awarded to ASHTROM Building Systems Limited for infrastructure works, under phases three and four, for the Colbeck Castle Development between the parishes of St. Catherine and Clarendon.

Senator Reid said $141 million has also been awarded to N.F. Barnes and Company to undertake civil infrastructure works for the Jacksonville Housing Scheme in Clarendon.

“Cabinet took particular note of the need to monitor the construction of adequate draining systems, in light of the tendency for flooding in this community,” the Minister pointed out.

Additionally, $400 million has been awarded to Trevor Dunkley and Company Limited to undertake civil works for the Windsor Housing Development project in Trelawny.

Another $100.8 million was awarded to Surrey Paving and Aggregates Limited to undertake infrastructure works in keeping with the Maxfield Park Housing Development.

Also, $161.5 million was awarded to ASHTROM Building Systems to carry out a design-and-build contract for the buildout of Longville Park Housing Development, Phase 3A.