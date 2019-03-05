UTech Opens 60th Anniversary Exhibition

The University of Technology (UTech) officially opened its 60th anniversary exhibition on March 4, to highlight aspects of the institution’s history and its contribution to national development.

President of UTech, Professor Stephen Vasciannie, explained that the special anniversary exhibition is part of the institution’s year-long activity celebrations, which began last year March.

He said the exhibition also forms a part of the legacy of the institution as a national university, and features a number of proud moments and milestones that helped to define UTech as a premier university.

“Staff, students, alumni and visitors alike will be able to connect with the rich legacy and impact of the institution over the last 60 years,” Professor Vasciannie said at the ceremony.

The exhibition, which opens daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., has on show memorabilia, publications, trophies, awards and archived photographs, among other tangible and intangible artefacts.

Curator for the exhibition, Dr. Winston Campbell, said the exhibition is designed to hint at the university’s excellence, its ability to transform lives, the nation and the rest of the world.

“The best way to see the exhibition is as a collection of highlights and as a collection of a few reminders of who we are and what we are about,” he explained.

Dr. Campbell advised that the exhibition will take the visitor through a number of stages from the days of the College of Arts, Science and Technology (CAST) to its emergence as a university and its contribution in the areas of science, medicine and technology.

“We will (also) be showing off our impact in the areas of sports as well as the arts. The exhibition will represent all areas,” he pointed out.

The Curator expressed gratitude to those who worked behind the scenes to bring the exhibition to fruition.