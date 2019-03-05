Local Government Ministry to Increase Education Grants

Story Highlights Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says the funds provided to municipal councillors to assist needy students with back-to-school preparations will be increased in the 2019/2020 financial year.

“We introduced it for the first time [in 2016] where the elected representatives, the councillors, every year, receive a grant of over $300,000 per division to assist needy students in their division for back-to-school. It is my intention in the new financial year to increase that figure to $500,000 per councillor,” he said.

Minister McKenzie was speaking at the third staging of the Board of Supervision’s awards and recognition ceremony held at the Jewel Runaway Bay Beach and Golf Resort in St. Ann on March 1.

He urged local government representatives to spare no effort in supporting the educational needs of children in their divisions.

He noted that the Administration remains committed to “providing the right environment” in order to foster excellence in student output.

The scholarship awards ceremony recognised children whose parents are clients of the Board of Supervision.

A total of 64 students received awards for high academic performance in the 2018 Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT), Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC).

The Board of Supervision is a statutory body under the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.

It was established under the Poor Relief Act to supervise and monitor the delivery of the poor relief services through the municipal corporations.