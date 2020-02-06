USF Stages Pre-Valentine’s Day Blood Drive Friday

Story Highlights The Universal Service Fund (USF) is encouraging persons to participate in its pre-Valentine’s Day blood drive, scheduled to take place on Friday (February 7), at the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) auditorium in New Kingston.

The event, which involves collaboration with the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS), will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Refreshment will be available for donors.

Marketing and Public Relations Manager at USF, Deleen Powell, told JIS News that the annual event, dubbed ‘Are you My Type’ is “just one way persons can give back during this season of love, by giving the gift of life”.

“We will have incentives for donors, and there is a prize for the entity with the most participants/donors on the day,” she added.

Ms. Powell said that this year, USF is hoping to have 75 persons registered for the drive, with at least 50 cleared to give blood. To donate, persons must be between 17 and 60 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.

Blood pressure, sugar levels and iron count will be checked for normality prior to donating to ensure that persons are able to give blood without any adverse side effects.

Ms. Powell said that giving blood is a worthwhile cause as one donation is able to save up to three persons’ lives.

She noted that through the drive, the USF is seeking to promote the practice of regular blood donation among Jamaicans, while enabling persons to learn about their general health and blood type free of cost.

“Due to the perishability of blood, there is always a shortage at the blood bank, and it is unfortunate that many of the times this life-saving resource is needed, it is not readily available,” she lamented.

Ms. Powell shared some tips for persons who will be participating in the blood drive.

“Eat a good breakfast prior to donating blood. Persons who are eligible to give blood, should ensure that they don’t have any flu-like symptoms or are taking cold/flu medication,” she said.

“Potential donors who are hypertensive or diabetic, should ensure their blood pressure and sugar levels are checked on the day. If you have a tattoo and wish to donate on the day, you should have received that tattoo no earlier than 12 months ago,” Ms. Powell noted further.

Interested individuals and companies can pre-register by emailing marketing@USF.gov.jm. The blood drive is part of the USF’s ‘Tech Love’ social responsibility initiative.

The USF is an agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology mandated to provide universal access to the Internet to Jamaicans from all walks of life.

This is through expansion of the national broadband network, establishment of public Wi-Fi hotspots and community access points (CAP) and the execution of special technology-related projects.