Minister Grange: Put Reggae Award in Main Show at the Grammys

Story Highlights The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, wants the presentation of the award for Best Reggae Album to become part of the main show at the Grammy Awards.

The winner of the Reggae Grammy is usually announced before the live annual broadcast of the Grammy Awards, but Minister Grange says it’s time for a change.

Minister Grange said: “One of the things that I am going to work very hard to achieve is to get the Reggae category carried live on the Grammys. Reggae is featured in the main show many times, but it’s not treated as a category that is carried live. There are many other genres that are treated that way as well, so it’s going to be a tough fight, but nothing is impossible.”

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, wants the presentation of the award for Best Reggae Album to become part of the main show at the Grammy Awards.

The winner of the Reggae Grammy is usually announced before the live annual broadcast of the Grammy Awards, but Minister Grange says it’s time for a change.

Minister Grange said:

“One of the things that I am going to work very hard to achieve is to get the Reggae category carried live on the Grammys. Reggae is featured in the main show many times, but it’s not treated as a category that is carried live. There are many other genres that are treated that way as well, so it’s going to be a tough fight, but nothing is impossible.”

Minister Grange said it will require the support of stakeholders to bring about the change. She said a similar effort, several years ago, resulted in the creation of the Reggae Grammy.

“It was a journey to even get Reggae as a category in the Grammys years ago, but we achieved it. This is now the next stage. We’re going to step it up.”

Minister Grange was speaking as she welcomed home Koffee — the 2020 winner of the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album — on Monday at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.