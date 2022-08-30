Use of Drone Technology Could Increase Land Registration

Increased land registration could be a potential spin-off from the use of drone technology, says Mapping Services Manager at the National Land Agency (NLA), Milton Saunders.
“To the extent that use of the technology can bring greater efficiencies in the creation of cadastral maps, then it can contribute to aiding with the quicker turnaround time where titling is concerned,” Mr. Saunders said in an interview with JIS News.
He shared that the NLA’s use of drone technology has resulted in greater efficiencies in several areas, including that of conducting surveys for the creation of maps.
Mr. Saunders explained that cadastral maps, in particular, show the legal boundaries of properties, a major factor in the agency’s land-titling efforts.
“The more of those [maps] you have which are approved, the more you can go ahead and do titling,” he said.
The NLA is key in the development of the government-mandated National Digital Cadastral Map, which Mr. Saunders shared will “make the process of titling far more efficient”.
This premise is based on tests carried out by the land agency using its drones to survey and capture images of properties for which cadastral maps were subsequently developed.