Young Persons Receive Training From 4-H Clubs in Several Areas

The Jamaica 4-H Clubs has continued to provide training to young people in the areas of agriculture, home economics, leadership skills, social skills, environmental awareness, and healthy lifestyles.
Records for the January to December 2021 period showed that membership for 60,475 individuals was renewed in 821 clubs. Membership of the youth cohort totalled 10,797, with 6,045 being females.
As outlined in the Economic and Social Survey Jamaica 2021, the Rural Youth Economic Empowerment Programme (RYEEP) offered opportunities to programme beneficiaries aged 18 to 35 years in several areas.
“The RYEEP has a component called the ‘RYEEP Starter’, which engaged 707 youth entrepreneurs to successfully complete training in agricultural best practices, personal development and business management. For the review period, 627 trainees (436 females) were supported with inputs to start their enterprises,” the survey stated.
In addition, the Jamaica 4-H Foundation Limited supported the Jamaica 4-H Clubs in strengthening or establishing seven social enterprises in Kingston and Clarendon, including training, coaching and disbursement of enterprise grants.
Under the Livestock Development Programme, the Jamaica 4-H Club provided training and input support for the development of 122 new livestock projects. These included rabbits, broiler chickens, goat, pigs, and bees.
Some 673 persons benefited under the Crop Production Support Programme, with individuals receiving crop production inputs such as seeds, fertilizer, pesticides, and farm tools.
“Twenty-three individuals (20 males) were trained in the operation and maintenance of agricultural tractors and backhoe operation, which also included front-end loading. Upon completion, youth are assessed for a level-two National Council on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NCTVET) certification,” the survey said.
Meanwhile, work continued towards the expansion of the apiculture development project, with colonies totalling 227.
There was also ongoing distribution of starter colonies to schools, clubbites and RYEEP participants.