US$7.3 Billion to be Invested in Electricity Sector by 2037

Story Highlights The Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), recently approved by Cabinet, will see some US$7.3 billion of investment in the electricity sector by 2037.

Minister of Science, Energy, and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams, made the disclosure while addressing a meeting with the United States representatives and members of the regional energy sector at the fourth Energy Climate Partnership of the Americas (ECPA) Ministerial Meeting, which opened on Thursday (February 27), at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

She said that $2.3 billion of this amount will be used to replace old plants.

The Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), recently approved by Cabinet, will see some US$7.3 billion of investment in the electricity sector by 2037.

Minister of Science, Energy, and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams, made the disclosure while addressing a meeting with the United States representatives and members of the regional energy sector at the fourth Energy Climate Partnership of the Americas (ECPA) Ministerial Meeting, which opened on Thursday (February 27), at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

She said that $2.3 billion of this amount will be used to replace old plants.

“The country will be taking on 320 megawatts (MW) of solar and/or wind; 120 MW of liquefied natural gas (LNG); and 74 MW of hydro, waste to energy and/or biomass between now and 2025,” she noted.

The IRP sets out Jamaica’s 20-year plan for the electricity-generation sector.

Minister Williams said that taking into account the total system spend over the 20 years, including capital and maintenance cost, the IRP is indicating there will be an overall decrease in energy cost to reflect the retirement of the old and inefficient generators.

She further informed the meeting that Cabinet has approved the new members for the Generation Procurement Entity (GPE) within the Ministry.

The GPE was established under the Electricity Act, 2015, and has a mandate to see to the procurement of electricity generation capacity for the sector.

Minister Williams noted that this morning’s meeting was important as it sought to reconfirm Jamaica’s commitment to the implementation of the framework signed between the Jamaican and United States governments to strengthen infrastructure investments and energy cooperation between the countries.

“Jamaica is signalling to the US that this framework continues to be an important priority of this Government,” she said, noting that these developments serve to accelerate the pace of implementation of deliverables under the agreement.

“It is my hope that coming out of this meeting we can strengthen the framework agreement, improve the monitoring and examine the timelines with a view to accelerating the pace of implementation,” she said.