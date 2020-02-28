Jamaicans Invited To Visit Floating Book Fair In Kingston

Story Highlights The MV Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair, now docked at the Carib Cement Company’s Port in Rockfort, Kingston, will be welcoming persons on board from February 27 to March 17.

Patrons are invited to browse its selection of over 5,000 educational books and other resource material, which are on sale.

Its operating times during the week are Tuesdays to Saturdays between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., and on Sundays from 2:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It will be closed on Mondays for maintenance work. The entrance fee is $200 per person.

The vessel was first stationed in Montego Bay from February 13 to 23.

In an address on board the ship, today (February 27), Minister with responsibility for the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, welcomed the 400 crew members from 160 countries.

“The Government of Jamaica appreciates your contribution to Jamaica through your facilities. This ship brings a true sense of hope to the shores of Jamaica. This will enable so many people to have a better appreciation of the importance of being able to read,” he said.

Custos of St. Andrew, Hon. Dr. Patricia Dunwell, in her remarks, said she is happy that the operators of the MV Logos Hope have chosen Jamaica as one of the 150 countries and territories visited since 1970.

“We are blessed to have them. We commend these Christian organisations for impacting lives all over the world with good books for all. What better way to serve than to educate through reading.

The citizens of Jamaica hope that you have a memorable and an enjoyable stay,” she said.

Dr. Dunwell commended the organisation for over three decades of volunteerism and service.

Meanwhile, Custos of Kingston, Hon. Steadman Fuller, also welcomed the vessel. “We welcome the Logos Hope to the City of Kingston. I endorse the sentiments of my fellow Custos about what it means to us as a capital city. Logos Hope brings knowledge, help and hope,” he said.

He encouraged schools, churches and the general public to visit the ship during its two- week stay in Kingston.

For his part, Ship Director, Logos Hope, Pil-Hun Park, thanked government officials and local organisations for their support in making this visit possible.

“It is special for us to come back to Jamaica after having a great time in Latin America and some Caribbean countries for the last three years. It is good to be back. I would like to thank you for your ongoing support and help in fulfilling the vision of the Logos Hope,” he said.

The last visit to the island was in 2017 when more than 160,000 visitors went on board the ship at both ports.

From Jamaica, the floating book fair travels to Nassau, The Bahamas.