PHOTOS: Minister Samuda With Tulloch Primary School Education February 25, 2020 Photo: Dave Reid Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, speaks with grade-six students at Tulloch Primary School in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, ahead of the sitting of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Ability Test this morning (February 25). Looking on in the background are Director for Region 6, Barrington Richardson (left); and Principal of the school, Dameon Hinds. JIS News | Presented by: Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, has words of encouragement for grade-six student at Tulloch Primary School in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, Richard Johnson, while his classmates look on. Minister Samuda visited the institution to speak with the students ahead of the sitting of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Ability Test this morning (February 25). Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, encourages grade-six students of Tulloch Primary School in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, ahead of the sitting of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Ability Test this morning (February 25). Grade-six students at Tulloch Primary School in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, heading to the examination room for the sitting of the Ability Test in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) this morning (February 25).