JIS News
home » JIS News » Education

PHOTOS: Minister Samuda With Tulloch Primary School

Education
February 25, 2020
Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, has words of encouragement for grade-six student at Tulloch Primary School in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, Richard Johnson, while his classmates look on. Minister Samuda visited the institution to speak with the students ahead of the sitting of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Ability Test this morning (February 25).

 

Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, encourages grade-six students of Tulloch Primary School in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, ahead of the sitting of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Ability Test this morning (February 25).

 

Grade-six students at Tulloch Primary School in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, heading to the examination room for the sitting of the Ability Test in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) this morning (February 25).