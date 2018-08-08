US Government Congratulates Jamaica

United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. + - Photo: JIS Photographer United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.



The United States government has sent congratulations to Jamaica on the occasion of the country’s 56th anniversary of Independence.

Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, noted the strong connections between the people of both countries, noting that Jamaica is one of the strongest partners of the United States of America.

“Your support for citizen security, energy development and economic reform is valuable to ensuring a secure and prosperous region,” Mr. Pompeo said in his message delivered to Ambassador in Washington, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, for the Government and people of Jamaica.

“Today, we celebrate our strong connections and the countless links between our people. We look forward to supporting Jamaica’s leadership as the Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and remain committed to the region as underscored in the Caribbean 2020 strategy,” the Secretary of State noted.

He added that “the United States looks eagerly to a future of continued friendship and close cooperation between our two great nations. We send our best wishes to the people of Jamaica for a happy Independence Day with peace and prosperity throughout the year to come”.