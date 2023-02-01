UNODC Lauded for Assisting Countries

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has been lauded for assisting countries to strengthen their responses to various types of crime.
The commendation came from Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, at the opening of the Second Technical Working Group (TWG) Workshop for the development of the National Organised Crime Strategy for Jamaica, at the Moon Palace Resort in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on January 31.
Dr. Chang cited the help given in the areas of transnational organised crime, criminal justice, countering corruption, drug control and terrorism.
The Minister also credited the TWG, which is jointly chaired by the Ministry of National Security, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), and the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) for the collective effort in crafting the first draft of the strategy to include its objectives and sub-objectives.
Dr. Chang said Jamaica, like other States in the region, continues to take actionable strategic steps to fight organised crime.
“The development of the National Organised Crime Strategy signals our continued commitment to developing a comprehensive, multipronged approach to addressing organised crime. This Strategy is, therefore, a critical tool for law enforcement and other state and non-state actors,” he emphasised.
For her part, UNODC Representative for Central America and the Caribbean, Sylvie Bertrand, said Jamaica has demonstrated that “it has the determination to build a national response that ensures accountability and also providing opportunity for prosperity for the people of Jamaica”.
She added that the organisation is grateful to join in the efforts of the island to develop the National Organised Crime Strategy and thanked the TWG for its spirit of cooperation and professionalism working through the process of developing the strategy.
Ms. Bertrand said the participation of Dr. Chang and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey, in the workshop, was “a testament to the paramount importance of this endeavour”.
“Your presence, I think, signals on it own that this is a top priority for Jamaica and that Jamaica is a land of lawfulness, where people and communities will thrive in the face of those challenges,” she added.
The event is being held to discuss the National Organised Crime Strategy and will end on Thursday (February 2).