Public’s Understanding Urged as New Road Traffic Act and Regulations Come Into Effect

Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Audley Shaw, is calling for the public’s patience and cooperation, in the wake of the new Road Traffic Act and Road Traffic Regulations, which came into effect today, Wednesday (February 1).
He said the Ministry welcomes feedback and discussion on how “we can all work together for a better and safer road traffic environment”.
“I want to [encourage] every member of the public to remain calm. Demerit points will be expunged for persons who attend and make arrangements with the courts for the payment of their outstanding tickets up to January 31, 2023,” the Minister stated.
Mr. Shaw added that the public can contact the Ministry and/or the Island Traffic Authority at 876-754-1900, should they have further queries.
He was speaking during the House of Representatives’ sitting on Tuesday (January 31).
Mr. Shaw said with road traffic regulation and management being a multisectoral undertaking, the Ministry has been working closely with various entities and agencies to identify and resolve issues that could create challenges in the Act’s successful implementation.
These stakeholders, he indicated, include the Ministry of National Security, Ministry of Justice, Office of the Parliamentary Counsel, Attorney General’s Chambers, Legal Reform Department, and Tax Administration Jamaica.
Mr. Shaw noted that the process to get the Act to the point of implementation has been a long journey.
He said there has been much criticism about the length of time taken to, first, get the Act passed by the Parliament, and then to get the accompanying regulations presented before both Houses for approval.
“We are, now, well on the way to bring the remainder of the Road Traffic Act, 2018 into force, along with the accompanying regulations. Much work has been undertaken to make the necessary adjustments to the processes and systems within and across implementing agencies,” Mr. Shaw indicated.