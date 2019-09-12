UN Agencies to Provide Support on Major Agriculture Projects

Story Highlights Two specialised agencies of the United Nations (UN) are looking to further collaborate with Jamaica on four major agricultural projects that are aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the sector.

The projects are a national fruit tree planting programme; a national drip irrigation system; a crop insurance policy for small farmers; and a national home-grown school-feeding programme.

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw, said that the development comes out of discussions with representatives of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Two specialised agencies of the United Nations (UN) are looking to further collaborate with Jamaica on four major agricultural projects that are aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the sector.

The projects are a national fruit tree planting programme; a national drip irrigation system; a crop insurance policy for small farmers; and a national home-grown school-feeding programme.

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw, said that the development comes out of discussions with representatives of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

“I got two letters… one from [Crispim] Moreira of FAO, the other from the head of IFAD; two positive letters from them. [They are] ready to work with us in Jamaica,” he noted while addressing a press conference at the Jamaica Agricultural Society’s (JAS) downtown Kingston headquarters, on September 11.

“There are four things on the agenda [that] are fundamental to the regrowth and development of the agricultural sector in Jamaica and the value chain going upwards into the processed food industry,” he noted.

Minister Shaw said that the FAO has developed a concept paper to assist Jamaica in the areas identified.

“They have established systems globally where they can have models that they can work with; models that have succeeded. The preliminary models that are being made available, I have been told they have added money to it in order to give us more acceleration for the necessary research that must be done,” he indicated.

Minister Shaw noted that the four projects are critical because they not only address the production of fresh food but agro-processing as well.

“So, you build the value chain… . It’s a major plan and I realise it is something that would require international support from organisations, many of whom have actually implemented these things already,” he said.

Mr. Shaw said the Ministry is also looking to collaborate with other international agencies for the full implementation of the projects.

The FAO leads international efforts to improve agriculture, forestry and fisheries practices, ensuring good nutrition and food security for all, while the IFAD is an international financial institution dedicated to eradicating poverty and hunger in rural areas of developing countries.