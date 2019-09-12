Residents of Norwood Section H Get Piped Water

The system was commissioned into service recently by National Security Minister and Member of Parliament for North Western St. James, where Norwood is located, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang.

The work was undertaken by the National Water Commission (NWC) and involved extensive pipe-laying and leak repairs. More than 46 households are being served by the system.

Roger Esson, who has lived in the area for several years, said he is “very happy for the delivery of the water by the NWC. We on this side (Norwood Section H) really needed the water… and we have to give thanks”.

Dalton McKay noted that he is “very grateful for the work that was done here for us to get water, while Dorothy Malcolm said she is happy to finally have water in her home and is looking forward to utilising it.

The Norwood Section H water project forms part of the NWC’s strategic imperative to extend access by residents to the commodity.

Development of the system falls under phase one of the Commission’s multimillion- dollar Norwood Water Supply Improvement Project, which is being done through contractors Frederick Rodrigues and Associates Limited.

It is also intended to lay the groundwork for regularising the community’s informal network.

Pipe replacements and leak repairs are to be completed under the project’s first phase, which will extend coverage to residents in Norwood Gardens.

A 50,000-gallon tank, which has already been constructed in the area, will aid in supplying water to the community after the project’s completion.