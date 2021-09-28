UDC To Build Park In Portmore

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) will be building on the work started by the Portmore City Municipality to construct a park in the community.

Addressing a virtual community visioning session on Thursday (September 23), to provide details about the undertaking, UDC General Manager, Heather Pinnock, said that “public open space is a critical part of being able to enjoy our towns and our cities”.

She noted that the UDC recently completed the construction and development of the Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, the designing and planning of the National Heroes Park in Kingston and St. Andrew and “now we turn our attention to Portmore”.

“Portmore is such an important settlement, such an important development, such an important growing urban centre that we think it is critical that Portmore is next on our list of areas we need to look at for bringing urban development and, particularly, looking at public open space,” she said.

Ms. Pinnock informed that UDC’s involvement in the project was first announced by Prime Minister, the Most. Hon. Andrew Holness, during his recent budget presentation.

She indicated that input from the community is an important part of how UDC makes development happen.

“We want to hear from the community to make sure that when we finalise these plans and take this project through to completion, we are building a park that is in keeping with what the community wants,” said Ms. Pinnock, adding that “in this event, we are coming with a blank slate”.

She noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted how community consultations are normally held. However, “we have to try and make the best of what we can do with our online platforms”.

A survey is also available on UDC’s social media pages for persons to provide feedback.