COVID-19 Update for Monday, September 27, 2021

Coronavirus
September 28, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Stock Image
Photo: Stock Image

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 312 83,342
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 169 47,394
Males 143 35,945
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 6 days to 97 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 21 4,416
Hanover 14 2,723
Kingston & St. Andrew 75 20,646
Manchester 10 5,636
Portland 7 2,280
St. Ann 10 6,187
St. Catherine 64 15,177
St. Elizabeth 7 3,801
St. James 37 8,256
St. Mary 13 2,682
St. Thomas 31 3,530
Trelawny 6 3,103
 

Westmoreland

 

 17

 

 4,905

 
     
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 296 16 0 312
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 73,393 6,194 3,755 83,342
NEGATIVE today

 

 701 All negatives are included in PCR tests 328 1,029
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 336,085 178,795 514,880
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 997 16 328 1,341
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 409,478 6,194 182,550 598,222
Positivity Rate[1] 30.8%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 18* 1,859
Coincidental Deaths 0 178
Deaths under investigation 0 312
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 239 52,531
Active Cases 28,370  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 6  
Number in Home Quarantine 36,892  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalized 608  
Patients Moderately Ill 149  
Patients Severely Ill 92  
Patients Critically Ill 42  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 6  
Home 27,747  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,066
Imported 3 1,243
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,569
Under Investigation 309 75,228
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (August 24 – September 26, 2021)

  • A 70-year-old Male from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 76-year-old Female from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 60-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 75-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 51-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 68-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 70-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 75-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 93-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 60-year-old Male from St. Ann
  • A 76-year-old Male from St. Catherine
  • A 57-year-old Male from St. Catherine
  • A 35-year-old Male from St. Catherine
  • A 41-year-old Female from St. Catherine
  • A 77-year-old Male from St. Catherine
  • A 69-year-old Female from Trelawny
  • An 82-year-old Male from Trelawny
  • A 97-year-old Male from Westmoreland

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

