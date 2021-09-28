COVID-19 Update for Monday, September 27, 2021

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right), and General Manager of Independence Park Limited (IPL), Major (Ret’d) Desmon Brown (left), and Executive Director, Heart Foundation of Jamaica, Deborah Chen, in doing the hand heart sign, as they participate in the Heart Foundation of Jamaica’s illumination of the Usain Bolt statue for World Heart Day, at Statue Park, National Stadium, on September 24.

