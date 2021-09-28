COVID-19 Update for Monday, September 27, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|312
|83,342
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|169
|47,394
|Males
|143
|35,945
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|6 days to 97 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|21
|4,416
|Hanover
|14
|2,723
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|75
|20,646
|Manchester
|10
|5,636
|Portland
|7
|2,280
|St. Ann
|10
|6,187
|St. Catherine
|64
|15,177
|St. Elizabeth
|7
|3,801
|St. James
|37
|8,256
|St. Mary
|13
|2,682
|St. Thomas
|31
|3,530
|Trelawny
|6
|3,103
|
Westmoreland
|17
|4,905
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|296
|16
|0
|312
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|73,393
|6,194
|3,755
|83,342
|NEGATIVE today
|701
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|328
|1,029
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|336,085
|178,795
|514,880
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|997
|16
|328
|1,341
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|409,478
|6,194
|182,550
|598,222
|Positivity Rate[1]
|30.8%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|18*
|1,859
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|178
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|312
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|239
|52,531
|Active Cases
|28,370
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|6
|Number in Home Quarantine
|36,892
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|608
|Patients Moderately Ill
|149
|Patients Severely Ill
|92
|Patients Critically Ill
|42
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|6
|Home
|27,747
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,066
|Imported
|3
|1,243
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|3,569
|Under Investigation
|309
|75,228
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (August 24 – September 26, 2021)
- A 70-year-old Male from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation
- A 76-year-old Female from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation
- A 60-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 75-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 51-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 68-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 70-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 75-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 93-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 60-year-old Male from St. Ann
- A 76-year-old Male from St. Catherine
- A 57-year-old Male from St. Catherine
- A 35-year-old Male from St. Catherine
- A 41-year-old Female from St. Catherine
- A 77-year-old Male from St. Catherine
- A 69-year-old Female from Trelawny
- An 82-year-old Male from Trelawny
- A 97-year-old Male from Westmoreland
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing