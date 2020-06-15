UDC Preparing For Reopening Of Attractions

Urban Development Corporation (UDC) Communication Specialist, Abigail Edwards, says the agency is putting measures in place for the safe reopening of its other attractions, including the popular Dunn’s River Falls in St. Ann.

“The UDC is in the process of implementing measures such as physical distancing protocols, sanitisation stations, digitisation of services and staff training as it prepares to reopen to the public,” she told JIS News.

“The Corporation looks forward to welcoming visitors to our attractions and to introducing, in the near future, revamped services both in person and via an updated digital presence,” Ms. Edwards added.

The 10 UDC-owned attractions were closed in March as the Government implemented measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Three were reopened on Sunday (June 14), in time for the phased reopening of the tourism sector beginning Monday (June 15). They are Long Bay in Negril, Westmoreland; Walter Fletcher, Montego Bay, St. James; and Ocho Rios Bay Beach, St. Ann.

In addition to Dunn’s River Falls and Park, the others that remain closed are Green Grotto Caves & Attractions, Pearly Beach West, Turtle River Park and Laughing Waters/Protocol House in St. Ann; Reach Falls, Portland; and Bluefield’s Beach Park, Westmoreland.

In the meantime, residents in Ocho Rios, Negril and Montego Bay are welcoming the reopening of the three UDC-owned properties.

“I am so happy that this has finally happened,” said Ocho Rios restaurant owner Marcus King.

“Many persons have been waiting patiently for the beaches to reopen and finally it is here. We can only hope that all is well where it can only get better from here,” he told JIS News.

For his part, Montego Bay businessman Patrick Hyatt said that people have been yearning to get back to their regular lives, including enjoying a day at the beach.

“I didn’t know that a simple thing like going to the beach could have so much meaning,” he noted.

Negril resident, Joseph Dunn, said that residents are excited about the reopening of the Long Bay Beach, as they see it “as a prelude of what is to come”, with the reopening of the tourism sector.