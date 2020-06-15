RGD Appeals To Clients To Obey Safety Protocols

The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) is calling on persons to follow safety protocols when visiting branches islandwide to access services, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

With many entities phasing in the return to a normal work schedule, emphasis is being placed on maintaining the health and safety guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the RGD, Charlton McFarlane, said the Department remains committed to protecting the safety of its stakeholders.

“We encourage our customers to cooperate with us. I also encourage customers, if it is that you don’t have to physically come in to conduct your business with the RGD, take advantage of our online platform. In some cases, customers tend to accompany other individuals. We ask that, as far as possible, unless you are conducting business on behalf of a minor or providing assistance to an elderly person, only individuals that are directly conducting business with the agency to come to our offices,” he said.

Mr. McFarlane told JIS News that in minimising the number of customers in office on a daily basis, the RGD will be in a better position to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

“We have put in place temperature checks, both for staff and customers. We have also been using up additional areas, because what we realise is that our customers have to wait longer, as we can’t admit more than a certain amount in any space at one time. What we have done, though, is to create makeshift foyer spaces, using our lawns, and erecting tents,” he noted.

Mr. McFarlane said persons will not be allowed on the RGD’s premises without masks, “in keeping with the Prime Minister’s order”.

“We ask for cooperation, we ask for social and corporate responsibility as we protect ourselves and protect our health,” he urged.

Meanwhile, the CEO said the Department will continue to use the month of June to fully retrofit its spaces to facilitate the return of its entire staff complement near the end of the month.

“From the Public Health standpoint, we would have put in place the necessary protocols to protect our staff and our customers. These protocols include ensuring that the physical distance is maintained. We have started, but we haven’t finished as yet, to retrofit spaces within the offices and as such… we have not yet stepped away from our work-from-home policy. [The staff] will come back to an environment that meets the requirements for physical distancing ,” he noted.

The RGD has also moved to intensify the work of customer service representatives in outdoor waiting areas, to help expedite the processes for clients as well as minimise crowd build-up.