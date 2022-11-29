UDC Offices and Attractions Being Closed on December 2

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) has advised that its offices and several affiliated attractions will be closed to the public on Friday, December 2, to facilitate a staff event.
All attractions will resume regular operations on Saturday, December 3, while the UDC’s offices will reopen on Monday, December 5.
Among the offices and attractions being closed are the UDC’s head office in Kingston and its Negril and Montego Bay offices; its subsidiary, the St. Ann Development Company (SADCo) and Runaway Bay Water Company (and its commercial office in Caymanas); Reach Falls in Portland; Harmony Beach Park (beach only) in St. James; Long Bay Beach Park 1 in Negril and Bluefields Beach Park in Westmoreland; and Dunn’s River Falls and Park, Ocho Rios Bay Beach, Turtle River Park and Green Grotto Cave and Attractions in St. Ann.
The UDC apologises for any inconvenience resulting from these closures.
For further information, persons may visit the UDC’s website at www.udcja.com, email info@udcja.com, or connect with them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn @UDCJamaica.