Principal Calls for Stronger Partnerships Among Stakeholders

Parents, past students, and other stakeholders of the St. Catherine-based Jonathan Grant High School are being encouraged to deepen partnerships for the continued success of students.
The call came from Principal of the institution, the Reverend Dr. O’Neil Ankle, during his address at the school’s recent graduation ceremony in Spanish Town, where he reported huge successes in the various examinations and students scoring in the high 80s, 90s and 100 in vital subjects.
“We continue to hold our own in many regards; the pandemic affected the goals, but still, the students came through. This, I believe, was due to their knowing what they want from life, and most, if not all, have university and college in their sight,” the Principal said.
At the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level, there was a 100 per cent pass in Electronic Document Preparation and Management (EDPM), Industrial Building Technology, Family and Resource Management, Physical Education and Sport, and Textile Clothing and Fashion.
In the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) subjects, there was a 100 per cent score in Accounts, Pure Mathematics, Physics, Sociology, Entrepreneurial Studies, Law, Art and Design, Physical Education, Building and Mechanical Engineering Drawing (BMED), Tourism Studies, Environmental Science, Food and Nutrition, Information Technology, Literature, Management of Business, and Physics.
“You have helped us to become a school of choice by your performance. I encouraged you to go make your mark on the world and to leave your footprints wherever you go, and I charge you to upscale your dreams, and you will make it big,” the Principal told the students.
Dr. Ankle also reported that the sport teams brought the most medals and trophies to the school and called on the stakeholders to “help our students to realise their full potential through sport”.
“Remember, sport can be an avenue to a better future for all; help us to help our athletes,” he told the audience.
The past students’ association also came in for commendation for its donation of hundreds of tablet computers to students during the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and for refurbishing sections of the school.