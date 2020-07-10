Two New Positive COVID-19 Cases

Jamaica has recorded two more positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 753, to date.

“The new cases include one male and one female, aged 44 and 55 years (respectively). One case is a tourist who stayed in St. Ann and was repatriated. The other is a Jamaican citizen of a St. James address,” Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said on Thursday (July 9).

He was addressing the weekly virtual COVID Conversation press briefing from the Ministry’s head office in New Kingston.

Dr. Tufton said there are now 235 imported cases in the island; 236 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 are related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and seven are under investigation.

The majority of the confirmed cases are females, amounting to 424 or 56 per cent, while 329 or 44 per cent are males. The ages of the COVID patients range from two months to 87 years old.

Dr. Tufton further informed that of the 753 confirmed cases, 603 or 80 per cent have recovered, while 19 or 2.5 per cent have been repatriated and 10 or 1.3 per cent have died.

Additionally, there are 121 or 16 per cent active cases, and there are no moderately or critically ill patients among the active cases.

Minister Tufton said that the island has conducted 27,531 tests to date.