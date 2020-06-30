Two New Imported COVID-19 Cases

The National Surveillance Unit in the Ministry of Health & Wellness has indicated that there are two new confirmed COVID-19 cases as at Monday (June 29). The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica is now 698.

At the same time, one additional patient has recovered and has been released from isolation, bringing the total number of recoveries to 553. (79.2 % Recovery Rate).

The two cases are imported, arriving on flights from the USA, one male and one female, ages 31 and 48 years respectively. Both cases are Jamaicans from St. James and Kingston & St. Andrew.

Jamaica now has 183 imported cases; 233 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and seven under investigation.

Some 398 (57%) of the confirmed cases are females and 300 (43%) males. They range in ages from two months to 87 years.

There are now 128 (18.3%) active cases currently under observation, with one moderately ill patient and no critically ill patient.

Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020