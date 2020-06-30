Advertisement
Two New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus
June 30, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

The National Surveillance Unit in the Ministry of Health & Wellness has indicated that there are two new confirmed COVID-19 cases as at Monday (June 29). The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica is now 698.

At the same time, one additional patient has recovered and has been released from isolation, bringing the total number of recoveries to 553. (79.2 % Recovery Rate).

The two cases are imported, arriving on flights from the USA, one male and one female, ages 31 and 48 years respectively. Both cases are Jamaicans from St. James and Kingston & St. Andrew.

Jamaica now has 183 imported cases; 233 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and seven under investigation.

Some 398 (57%) of the confirmed cases are females and 300 (43%) males. They range in ages from two months to 87 years.

There are now 128 (18.3%) active cases currently under observation, with one moderately ill patient and no critically ill patient.

Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020

Total Samples Tested

 

 24,174

 
New Samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 293
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 1
Results Positive

 

 698
Results Negative

 

 23,418
Results Pending

 

 58
Deceased

 

 10
Recovered

 

 553
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 42 
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 4,243
Number Hospitalised

(Including suspected positive COVID-19 cases)

 

 17
Persons in Facility Isolation

 

 13
Persons in Home Isolation

 

 96
Persons in Step Down Facilities (Isolation) 8
Persons Moderately Ill

 

 1
Persons Critically Ill

 

 0
