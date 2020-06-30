New Curfew Hours Come Into Effect June 30

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has announced new curfew measures for the month of July.

Speaking at a virtual press conference at Jamaica House on Monday (June 29), the Prime Minister said the new curfew times will begin at 11:00 p.m. on June 30 to 5:00 a.m. July 1, 2020, and this will continue daily until 5:00 a.m. on July 31, 2020.

The current nightly curfew Orders, with curfew times between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., will come to an end on Tuesday (June 30).

“As of July 1, 2020, we will continue to take a risk-based management approach, which is evidence-based, measured and proportionate,” Mr. Holness said.

“The objective continues to be the need to reduce the exposure risk of the population to COVID-19, while increasing the capacity of the public health system to respond to cases within the population,” he added.

For weeks, the Government has put curfew measures in place as part of its strategy to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica.

There are now 698 persons confirmed with COVID-19, with 521 persons who have recovered. Two persons tested positive in the last 24 hours.