Two New Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19

Story Highlights Jamaica recorded 35 imported cases; 168 cases that are contacts of a confirmed case; nine that are local transmission cases, not linked epidemiologically; and 38 cases remain under investigation.

Unfortunately, nine persons have died from the virus, the Minister noted.

Jamaica has two newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), within the last 24 hours.

The update was given by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, on Monday (May 4) at a virtual press conference held at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“This brings the total to 471 confirmed cases on the island. The two new cases are one male, age 12, from St. Catherine and one female, 20, from the parish of Clarendon. Both are contacts of confirmed cases based on contact tracing,” Dr. Tufton informed.

He noted that there are 221 confirmed COVID-19 cases related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and many contacts of those cases, and that these constitute the majority of cases in Jamaica to date.

Jamaica recorded 35 imported cases; 168 cases that are contacts of a confirmed case; nine that are local transmission cases, not linked epidemiologically; and 38 cases remain under investigation.

Sixty-two per cent of the confirmed cases are females and 38 per cent are males. Eleven more persons have now recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 49.

“We are certainly seeing an increase in the number of recoveries, which is a very positive development,” Dr. Tufton said.

Unfortunately, nine persons have died from the virus, the Minister noted.