Today Is Read Across Jamaica Day

Story Highlights The objective of the day is to promote the significance of reading and literacy locally.

Children should also be allowed to read aloud to others virtually through https://classroom.1on1lms.com/TimeTable; and have other children read to them. They may also access the Ministry’s library of approved books for beginner and advanced readers through the BookstartJA initiative powered by Bookfusion.com in association with the Early Childhood Commission, the Jamaica Library Service and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Read Across Jamaica Day will be observed on Tuesday, May 5.

The day forms part of activities by the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) to celebrate Education Week from May 3 to 9, under the theme ‘Promoting Digital Transformation and Positive Values & Attitudes – Imperatives for Redefining 21st Century Education’.

With schools closed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, in a bulletin, suggested several activities that adults and children may engage in while they are at home.

These include the creation of a word wall, creatively placing words from the children’s textbooks in a space at home, labelling furniture or having children dress as their favourite character in a story.

They should also be encouraged to create and play word games. Links such as https://sightwords.com/sight-words/games/bingo/ can assist in creating games.

Access is provided to 45 titles, data-free at https://www.bookfusion.com/libraries/bookstartja .