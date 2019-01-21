Troy Caine Thanksgiving Service set for February 2

Story Highlights The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange says the Thanksgiving Service for the late Troy Caine is set for February 2, 2019.

The Minister is organising the service for Mr Caine who was a member of the Board of Management of the National Library of Jamaica, an agency of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, at the time of his passing.

The Thanksgiving Service will be held at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, 77 Half Way Tree Road on Saturday, February 2, 2019 starting at 11:00 am.

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange says the Thanksgiving Service for the late Troy Caine is set for February 2, 2019.

The Minister is organising the service for Mr Caine who was a member of the Board of Management of the National Library of Jamaica, an agency of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, at the time of his passing.

The Thanksgiving Service will be held at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, 77 Half Way Tree Road on Saturday, February 2, 2019 starting at 11:00 am.

The renowned Political Historian and Analyst died suddenly on January 10.