JCA Invites Jamaicans to ICT Day Jan. 24

The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) is inviting the public to participate in its flagship event for Customs Week, its inaugural Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Day, on Thursday, January 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The day, which is a part of the week-long celebrations, will be held at the JCA’s head office at Myers Wharf, Newport East, in the courtyard, under the theme ‘Connecting the dots’.

Customer Service Manager at the JCA, Natalee Cameron, said there will be an opening ceremony, followed by a mini-expo.

“We invite all our clients to come down to Customs House, where they can get information, ask questions and get the opportunity to win lots of prizes and giveaways,” she said.

Ms. Cameron said that the JCA will also be showcasing the Customs process to the attendees virtually, emphasising that educating the public is one of the main focuses of the day, as “we have found that a lot of persons are not aware of how it is and why we do what we do”.

She highlighted that there will be booth set-ups from several stakeholders, including the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA); the Registrar General’s Department (RGD); Kingston Industrial Garage (KIG); ATL Automotive; Victoria Mutual Bank (VMBS); First Heritage Credit Union (FHC); Port Authority; E-Gov Jamaica Ltd. and Vertis Technology.

“We expect to see our customers participating, as well as citizens who just want general information,” Ms. Cameron shared.

In addition to this event, the JCA will also be hosting Customer Appreciation Day at their cruise ship pier location in St. Ann, as well as the Freeport, Seaboard Warehouse and Customs House locations in Montego Bay, on Tuesday, January 22.

Customer Appreciation Day will also be held at the Agency’s Kingston locations, including Myers Wharf, Newport East; Universal Freight and DHL, Norman Manley International Airport.

The JCA celebrates Customs Week each year along with the rest of the world, with International Customs Day being observed on January 26.

For that day, passengers at both international airports will be feted by the JCA.

International Customs Day is being observed under the theme ‘Smart Borders for Seamless Trade, Travel and Transport’.