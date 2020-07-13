Tributes Continue to Flow for the Late Hon. Shahine Robinson

Tributes continue to flow for the late Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson.

Mrs. Robinson, who served as Member of Parliament for North East St. Ann, died on May 29 after a prolonged illness. She was 66 years old.

Among those remembering the veteran parliamentarian, is Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the St. Ann Municipal Corporation on July 9, held at the Bettino at the Marina Village Restaurant in Drax Hall, St. Ann, Mr. McKenzie said the country has not only lost a true public servant, but someone who fully epitomized the meaning of the word ‘representation’.

“I met Shahine Robinson in 2001 when she was the Jamaica Labour Party candidate for the by-election in North East St. Ann. I had been in politics many years prior, but I noticed something different…I noticed something special…I noticed that this was no ordinary newcomer,” he stated.

The Minister noted that he has had an up close and personal look at the growth and maturity of Mrs. Robinson over the years and was always amazed at her level of energy and passion.

“She was not just out there representing her constituency, she was also out there advocating on behalf of the people of the entire St. Ann,” Mr. McKenzie stated.

For his part, newly installed Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay, Councillor Sydney Stewart, described Mrs. Robinson as a mentor and a friend, and as “the person responsible for my growth as a political representative.”

“A lot of us from both sides of the political aisle can truly attest to how remarkable a person the former Minister and Member of Parliament was. It speaks volume as to the type of public servant she was, when you see political rivals, corporate heads and citizens from all over, paying her the kind of tributes we have been hearing since her [passing],” Mayor Stewart said.

Meanwhile, minority leader at the St. Ann Municipality, Winston Brown, said Mrs Robinson has “left an indelible mark on politics in Jamaica and will be a hard act to follow.”

“This is the first time we have been meeting in this kind of setting where we all have the opportunity to pay our respect to the late Minister. I knew she was sick but I just couldn’t hold back the tears when I heard she had died. I think I speak for all the members in saying we are going to miss her and the kind of passion she brought to representational politics,” he stated.