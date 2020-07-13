Five new COVID-19 cases, 10 more recoveries for Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica. Saturday, July 11, 2020: Jamaica has recorded five new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases are now up to 758 while recoveries have moved to 615.

Three of the new positives are males and two are females, with ages ranging from 22 to 45 years. All five are imported cases with addresses in St. Catherine (2), Kingston and St. Andrew (1), St. James (1) and St. Elizabeth (1). All five arrived in the island on flights

from the United States.

Jamaica now has 240 imported cases while 236 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 are related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; and 7 are under investigation.

Of the 758 confirmed cases, 426 or 56% are females and 332 or 44% are males. They range in age from 2 months to 87 years. Further, of the 758 confirmed cases to date, in addition to the 615 or 81.1% who have recovered, 19 or 2.5% have repatriated and 10

or 1.3% have died.

There are currently 114 or 15% active cases under observation, with no moderately or critically ill cases among them.

Testing numbers now stand at 28,088, with 27,272 negatives and 58 pending, in addition

to the 758 positives.