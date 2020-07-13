Five More Recoveries, No New Cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica. Sunday, July 12, 2020: Five more COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been released from care in the last 24 hours. Recoveries now stand at 620 (81.8% Recovery Rate). At the same time, no new cases of COVID-19 were recorded today. The island’s cumulative case count remains at 758.

There are now108 (14.2%) active cases under observation in Jamaica, while 20 cases have been repatriated to their countries of origin. There are no moderately or critically ill patients at this time.

Five persons-of-interest are in quarantine at government facilities, while some 14,837 are quarantined at home. The parish health departments are currently following 324 close contacts of confirmed cases.

The case classification remains unchanged with 240 imported cases; 236 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; and seven are under investigation.

The majority of all confirmed cases are females with 426 (56%) and the remaining 332 (44%) are males. They range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020