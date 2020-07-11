Two New Recoveries, No New COVID-19 Cases

Two more COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been released from care as at Friday (July 10).

Recoveries now stand at 605 (80% Recovery Rate). At the same time, no new cases of COVID-19 were recorded today. The island’s cumulative number remains at 753.

There are 119 (16%) active cases currently under observation in Jamaica, while 19 cases have been repatriated to their countries of origin. There are no moderately or critically ill persons among the active cases at this time.

Three persons-of-interest are in quarantine at government facilities, while some 13, 028 are quarantined at home. The parish health departments are currently following 310 close contacts of confirmed cases.

The case classification remains unchanged with 235 imported cases; 236 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; and seven are under investigation.

The majority of all confirmed cases are females with 424(56%) and the remaining 329 (44%) are males. They range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020