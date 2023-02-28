Trelawny Municipal Corporation Reports Success in Revenue Collection

The Trelawny Municipal Corporation (TMC) is reporting success in its efforts to collect revenue before the end of the financial year on March 31.
Chief Executive Officer, Winston Palmer, reported that as at February 9, the year-to-date figure showed that of the $361,700,000 targeted, some $327,400,000 had been collected, which represented 91 per cent.
Mr. Palmer told JIS News that to facilitate persons in rural communities, Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) deployed two mobile units in the Albert Town and Duncans communities in the latter weeks of February.
Additionally, he said that in March a team from the TMC will be going into communities across the parish to update the list of businesses to determine which were operational and those that were now defunct.
Mr. Palmer pointed out that the public education programme which is being carried out parish-wide, is aimed at training residents and business operators how to make their tax payments online.
This, he said, is aimed at improving collection as well as easing the pressure on tax collection centres.
The drive, Mr. Palmer noted, is germane to the Corporation’s provision of services, such as street cleaning, garbage collection, and street lighting.
Chairman of the TMC and Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor C. Junior Gager, also advised JIS News that the Corporation would be focusing on collecting building permit fees and other such taxes that were outstanding from commercial and residential sources.
As part of its public education drive, the Corporation will be seeking to dispel the myth that once construction is beyond lintel or rafters, there is no need for permits.
The TMC, he said, would be seeking to enforce the full provision for the entire 12-year statute of limitations.