BOJ Governor and JSE Head for ‘Lets Connect’with Ambassador Marks

Governor of the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ), Richard Byles and Managing Director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), Dr. Marlene Street Forrest, will be the special guests on ‘Let’s Connect’ with Ambassador Marks this Thursday (March 2).
The virtual discussion forum, hosted by Ambassador to the United States (US), Her Excellency Audrey Marks, will begin at 7:00 p.m. (US/Canada/Jamaica) on the Zoom platform.
The Ambassador said that Mr. Byles, who now has regulatory oversight of all financial institutions in the island, will speak on the financial industry.
He will be joined on the programme by Dr. Street Forrest, who will provide important perspectives on the country’s securities market.
Ambassador Marks noted that the Jamaican diaspora has been a key contributor to the growth and development of Jamaica, and through this medium “we are seeking to ensure that the most accurate information is shared to continue building confidence in their homeland”.
She noted that “as the Government of Jamaica shifts its focus to post-COVID-19 recovery and building back stronger, we believe this forum is a good opportunity to remind Jamaicans abroad of the reasons they should still choose Jamaica, not only as their preferred destination for travel in 2023 but also for their primary investment opportunities”.
The Let’s Connect series enables members of the diaspora to communicate directly with the Ambassador about matters affecting their lives in the US and to also stay up to date on the Government’s policies and programmes, as well as the Embassy’s activities.
Ambassador Marks is occasionally joined by distinguished guests, including Jamaican and US government officials, key players in various local and international organisations, and prominent members of the Jamaican diaspora.
Persons can join Thursday’s session by clicking on the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86085923269?pwd=WExtS3ptRXFPT1R1eDM0Mmg4YWM3UT09