Trelawny Farming Community Gets Improved Roads

The more than 1,400 residents of the farming community of Troy in Trelawny, now have easier traverse following the rehabilitation of two roads at a combined cost of $106 million.

The work was executed by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) under the ninth cycle of the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) and involved improvement of the one-kilometre Common Road at a cost of $67.3 million, and the 650-metre Starapple Lane for $39.1 million.

Speaking at the official handover of the roads on Tuesday (May 3), General Manager for Finance and Procurement at JSIF, Orville Hill, said the thoroughfares have been restored from a deplorable state to the benefit of the community.

“It has been over 40 years since most of these roads have been rehabilitated and you can see the effect it can cause on the livelihoods of the residents and, more so, on our farmers. I am sure the initiative comes as a ray of hope to all the citizens,” he noted.

He indicated that approximately 35 per cent of the residents are farmers whose livelihoods were affected by the poor road conditions, and newly paved roads will make it easier for them to earn a living and better support their families.

“So, this intervention is really assisting you in getting your products to market in a more convenient and easier manner,” Mr. Hill said.

For his part, Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Colin Gager, in whose division Troy is located, expressed gratitude for the work done.

“Common Road, which leads to where so much farming is done, will now benefit from the improved road. Starapple Lane, which leads directly to the National Water Commission (NWC) pumping station can now be easily accessed by everyone,” he pointed out.

He said that the improvement of the roads will help to bring investment to Troy.

President of the Troy Community Development Committee, Kedon Glaves, said farmers, community members, taxi operators and children of Troy appreciate the work done.

He gave the assurance that the investment will be protected.

The BNTF is a special fund of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) that is distributed to Borrowing Member Countries (BMC) in the form of grants to allow for the development of critical infrastructure and social services.