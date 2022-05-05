More Than $720 Million Invested In Technology And Improved Infrastructure In Justice Sector

The Government has invested more than $720 million in technology and improved infrastructure in the justice sector, says Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck.

Making his contribution to the 2022/2023 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 4, the Minister said several facilities across the island are safer and “more comfortable” from the funds spent over the last 12 months.

He outlined that capital investments were made for the establishment of family courts in the parishes of Manchester and St. Ann, with the state-of-the-art facility in Manchester becoming operationalised in January, “following the retrofitting of approximately 6,000 square feet of space, which features a child-friendly area”.

In addition, the Minister said the facilities now have technology systems, and new furniture, fixtures, equipment and counselling and administrative spaces, to deliver services efficiently.

Mr. Chuck also reported that renovation work to establish the St. Ann Family Court is “practically complete”, and efforts are being made to instal all the necessary information and communications technology (ICT) for the opening of the facility.

“We are especially proud of the addition of these two Family Courts, which will strengthen our services to families as we work towards increasing access to justice for a better Jamaica. We are also working to improve the Offices of the Director of Public Prosecutions,” he told the House.

The Minister noted that the offices of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Court of Appeal building are getting significant infrastructural upgrades, which include electrical improvement and air conditioning, while from a partnership with the National Works Agency (NWA), fibre-optic cables are being installed at court locations islandwide, to strengthen communication between the courts.

He pointed out that fibre-optic cables have been installed at eight courts in the Corporate Area, and this has “bolstered” the Courts’ capability for sharing a high volume of information securely and provides leverage to other services over the connection.

“This partnership has been expanded to the Parish Courts across the island, at a cost of $27 million,” Mr. Chuck said.

He noted that the improved Internet service allowed the Judiciary to have stable Internet connection to facilitate communication with adult and juvenile remand centres across the island, allowed mention matters to be heard virtually, and removed the need for persons to appear in person for these brief matters.

It also allowed the Judiciary to facilitate litigants overseas having their matters heard during the travel restrictions, necessitated as part of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic response.