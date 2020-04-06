Travellers Returning Recently Urged to Contact the Ministry of Health and Wellness

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is, again, urging all persons returning to Jamaica between March 18 and 24, who have not reported to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, to do so.

This, he said, will enable the Ministry to keep track of the extent of Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections islandwide and prevent further transmission.

Persons can contact the Ministry at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683), 888-754-7792, 876-542-5998, 876-542-6007, 876-542-6006 or 876-542-5998.

They can also visit jamcovid19.moh.gov.jm to fill out the requisite form.

Jamaica has, to date, recorded 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of which seven of the persons infected have recovered.

Speaking during a digital press conference at Jamaica House on Friday (April 3), Prime Minister Holness said persons who returned to the island during the specified period and have failed to report to the Ministry “continue to pose a public health risk”.

“We expect all relevant persons to obey the directive given… but we know that not everyone has reported to date,” he noted, adding that they pose “the greatest threat right now, to where we are in the stage of the [COVID-19] epidemic”.

Mr. Holness pointed out that the Government has the aircraft manifest outlining persons’ travel history and is aware of those not yet reporting.

He stressed that steps are being taken to ensure that the list of non-compliant persons is accurate, adding that the verification process is being intensified through door-to-door checks to ascertain persons who came into the island on or after March 18.

The Prime Minister said these persons are required to be in quarantine at their homes for 14 days, and warned that those defying this order will be prosecuted.

“Persons who have not done [all that] is required, will be taken into State quarantine facilities and will also be charged under Section 52 of the Disaster Risk Management Act for failing to comply with a direction given to regulate your movement within or around the island, pursuant to the Disaster Risk Management Enforcement Measures #2 Order 2020,” he warned.

Mr. Holness reiterated that breaching the Order attracts a maximum fine of $1 million or 12 months imprisonment.